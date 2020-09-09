Water supply to Oriel Road, Ardee Road and Collon may be disrupted this evening

Burst water main could affect supply in Dundalk

Possible disruption to water supply

Irish Water are reporting that mains flushing works may cause supply disruptions to Oriel Road, Ardee Road, Collon and surrounding areas in Louth this evening.  The works have an estimated completion time of 9am on 10 September. 

It is recommended that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return. 