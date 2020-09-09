REVEALED: Locations of ALL current Covid-19 clusters in Ireland

The latest Covid-19 epidemiology report from the HSE's Health Protection Surveillance Centre has revealed the location of active clusters of the disease in Ireland.

307 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland on Tuesday, the highest number recorded in one day since mid-May.

The figures in this report are accurate up to midnight on September 5.

They reveal that private houses are the source of 487, or 72%, of the 671 active clusters around the country. There have been 2,018 clusters in private houses since the pandemic began with 1,531 of those now closed. 122 new clusters in houses were identified last week alone.

Workplaces are now the second most common location for clusters with 39 active as of September 5. Six new clusters in workplaces have been reported in the last week. Workplaces presenting with clusters last week included a pharmaceutical plant and a retail pharmacy store.

Nursing homes, hospitals and residential institutions are also common locations for clusters. There are 19 active clusters in hospitals, including community hospitals and long-stay units, and there are 38 active clusters in nursing homes around the country. Other residential institutions account for a further 32 active clusters.

12 active clusters are now travel-related with 17 associated with extended families. There is one active cluster in a childcare facility and five in restaurants and cafés. There are no active clusters associated with pubs.

You can view the full breakdown of closed and open clusters below: