Grieving Dundalk families have unanswered questions about what happened at Dun Dealgan nursing home says Senator

Local Senator Erin McGreehan says she has met with family members who lost loved ones due to coronavirus who were living in Dealgan House Nursing Home.

Senator McGreehan added that she is advocating on behalf of the families who are seeking answers from the Department of Health, HSE and HIQA regarding the situation and circumstances in Dealgan House during the lockdown.

"We all know it was an incredibly hard time for Nursing Homes and families," she commented.

“I have met with families who have lost loved ones who were residing in Dealgan House when they contracted Covid-19.

“They are heartbroken and grieving. There are some unanswered questions around the circumstances in the Home and very tragic deaths of their loved ones.”

Senator McGreehan continued: “I believe in order to give the families closure and peace we must help them find the answers to their questions.

“I have spoken to both Minister Stephen Donnelly TD and Minister Mary Butler TD to advocate on behalf of the families.

“I have urged both the Ministers to use the power of their offices to support these families in their quest for answers,” concluded Senator McGreehan.