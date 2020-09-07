Call for “mutt mitt” dispensers to tackle dog fouling in Dundalk

Councillor Conor Keelan has called on the council to consider introducing mutt mitt dispensers in the local area in a bid to tackle dog fouling.

Cllr Keelan told the Dundalk Municipal District meeting that the local authority in Tipperary has placed receptacles dispensing bags for picking up dog waste in parks and greenways and called on the Louth County Council to consider rolling the initiative out in local areas here.

Louth County Council Senior Executive Officer William Walsh said: “The initiative in Tipperary to tackle the dog fouling issue sounds very interesting.

“I would be interested in discussing this further.”

To help owners dispose of their dog waste in a safe manner Tipperary County Council installed mutt mitt dispensers at locations throughout the county.

Mutt mitts are handy plastic gloves that turn into bags for the easy disposal of dog poop.

Cllr Keelan, speaking to the Democrat after the meeting, said he spotted the mutt mitt dispensers while on holidays in Tipperary recently and believes they should be introduced in Louth.

“I noticed the mutt mitt receptacles while on holidays and thought it was very innovative”, he said.

“They dispense disposal dog waste bags and are available to dog walkers around the area.

“Dog walkers can simply take a bag from the dispenser, use it to pick up the dog waste and then dispose of it in a bin.

“I am calling on the council to roll the initiative out in our local area.

“If something works somewhere else, we should see if it is adaptable for our locality.”

The Fianna Fail councillor said that as the council are phasing out dog fouling bins the mitt mutt would be a good initiative to put in place to ensure dog-walkers pick up their pets’ waste.

Cllr Keelan said: “The council told us they are phasing out the traditional dog waste bins as there was a large amount of household waste being dumped in the dog fouling bins.

“Dog waste is biodegradable so people dumping household waste in them was causing an issue.

“The mutt mitt dispensers would be a way of trying to assist dog walkers pick up after their pets and decrease the amount of dog fouling in the locality.”