Over two thirds of Covid-19 cases today are in people under 45 years of age

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Calls for 15% VAT reduction as there is a "dramatic decline in retail business" amid Covid-19

The number of Covid-19 cases in Louth stands at 840

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 5 September, the HPSC has been notified of 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

59 are men / 79 are women
67% are under 45 years of age
39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
23 cases have been identified as community transmission 
68 in Dublin, 13 in Limerick, 9 in Galway, 9 in Kildare, 5 in Cork, 5 in Wexford, 5 in Wicklow, and the remaining 24 cases in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.

As of September 4, the number of cases in Louth stood at 840.


The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.