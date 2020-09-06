Louth Weather Update Sunday September 6

According to Met Eireann, it’s going to be a cloudy start to the day with scattered showers this morning. However the showers will become more isolated with good sunny spells developing through the middle of the day. Highest temperatures of 17 or 18 degrees, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Tonight cloud will thicken with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the west turning persistent and occasionally heavy at times. Winds backing southwesterly and increasing moderate to fresh. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

Monday will be humid and breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle to start. Drier conditions will extend from the west during the morning, with just the risk of an isolated shower during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees, in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds.

For more local news from Dundalk click HERE