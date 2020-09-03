Dundalk musician Jinx Lennon took to Oriel Park to shoot new music video

Punk poet Jinx Lennon didn’t let the grinding halt of gigs due to Covid-19 silence the music.

The performance-art preacher headed to Oriel Park during the lockdown to record a music video for his song ‘Football Football’.

And his fans are in for a treat as the premiere of the off-beat video exclusive will feature on tonight’s episode of Live From Guerrilla Studios livestream at 10pm.

Jinx said: “We headed up to Oriel Park in June to record the video for ‘Football Football’.

“Oriel Park was great; they gave us free reign for a few hours to make the video.

“Sarah Jane Hopkins made the giant football and happily wore it on her head for the video.

“Neil Waters, the owner of Classified Records also features in the video; David Manning was involved, and Steve McCollum did a great job editing it”.

Other performers featured on the show tonight are Dublin songwriter Aoife Nessa Frances and Cork-based psych-folk artist Elaine Malone.

People can get the first glimpse of Jinx’s video on youtube.com/c/GuerrillaSounds and it will be available to view on youtube over the weekend.