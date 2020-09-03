Dundalk FC owners Peak6 announce 160 new jobs for Belfast

Chicago-based investment firm and Dundalk FC owners Peak6 have announced plans to open a 'centre of excellence' in Belfast, with the hope of creating 160 jobs over four years.

According to a report in Silicon Republic today, Peak6 will be hiring software engineers, product managers, scrum masters, among other roles.

Silicon Republic explains that "Peak6 draws on technology to help provide capital and strategic support for entrepreneurs and businesses."

Its brands include Apex Clearing, Evil Geniuses, National Flood Services and Peak6 Capital Management.

According to Silicon Republic, Peak6 has already begun recruiting and its immediate available roles are for software engineers specialising in Java or React.

Peak6 COO Judi Hart said: “The Belfast team will innovate industry-specific technology solutions that will enable transformation across our companies and focus on the research, development and delivery of new products to help us achieve our ambitious growth plans.”