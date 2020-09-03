PHOTO: Type of shark washes up on north Louth beach

A beachgoer at Gyles Quay in north Louth stumbled upon the washed-up remains of a Dogfish along the beach yesterday

The north Louth area and Dundalk Bay is known as a spawning ground for several types of similar shark species, including Tope and Smooth Hound sharks, at this time of year.

Dogfish tend to have slender bodies with a pointed snout. These species are also known to be more compact in comparison to other sharks.

Some of their prey include herring, mackerel, and capelin.

Of course, these shark species are entirely harmless to humans - so no need to be worried.