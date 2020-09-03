Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, September 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Julia Bailey (née Sharkey), St. Oliver’s, Rock Road, Blackrock, Louth



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Oliver Plunkett, Hospital, 1st September 2020. Julia, beloved wife of the late Charles, dear mother of Gerard and Catriona, loving granny of Ryan, Dylan, Anna and Luke and sister of Theresa, mother in law of Rita and her great friend Fidelma and Bertie. Julia will be sadly missed by her daughter, son, grandchildren, sister, daughter in law, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, Julia’s Funeral will take place privately and will be attended by family and close friends. It can be viewed at 2pm on Thursday www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown. The courtage will pass her home at 1.45pm on the way to the Church.