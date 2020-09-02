Dundalk company raising funds for Pieta through celebrity video ‘shout outs’

A new website founded by a Dundalk company, which offers personalised video shoutouts from a myriad of Irish stars, has pledged a donation to Pieta from every order.

Irishify.com, co-founded by Dundalk man Paddy Casey, has been in operation for just two weeks but has already seen huge demand for shoutout videos from Irish sporting, comedy, and music stars.

"We've been blown away for demand so far," says Paddy, whose site also offers hampers of Irish goods to the diaspora. "I've personally raised close to €20,000 in the past two years for Pieta from various endeavours and am proud to be able to build on that due to the success of Irishify."

The charity received 80 per cent of its income through fundraising and donations in 2019 and will receive €1 for every purchase on the Irishify website.

The site aims to bring the likes of music, comedy, sport and acting stars closer to their fans through personalised video shoutouts. It has already signed up almost 100 well-known Irish faces, including dozens of current and former Irish footballers, League of Ireland stars - including Dundalk's Patrick Hoban, Chris Shields and Sean Gannon, comedians, TV stars, musicians, and other sportsmen and women.

It also offers hampers of Irish food and drinks products to the 1.5 million Irish-born people living abroad, with packs including the Homesick Hamper, Saucy Hamper, Suit YourSelf Hamper, Teabagged Hamper and Hungover Hamper.

"We're delighted to be able to donate to such a worthwhile charity for every personalised video or hamper bought on the site," continues Paddy. "We've initially pledged to continue supporting this cause for six months but hope to develop a long-term partnership with Pieta."