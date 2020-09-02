'It is not rocket science' - urgent call for litter bins in Dundalk housing estate

Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District councillor Emma Coffey said Muirhevnamor Park urgently needs bins; telling the council “it is not rocket science” at Tuesday night's municipal district meeting.

Cllr Coffey said Muirhevnamor Park has no litter bins and two should be placed at the entrances to the park.

The Fianna Fail Councillor, speaking at the September Dundalk Municipal District meeting, said: “There are no bins in Muirhevnamor Park or at the entrances.

“However, there are nine bins in Ice House Hill and seven bins in St Helena’s Park.

“There needs to be the provision of two bins at the entrances to Muirhevnamor Park.

“I think it is very minimal to say there should be one bin at the Hoey’s Lane entrance and one at the Tom Bellew Avenue entrance.

“It is not rocket science.”

The meeting heard that the nearest bin to the park was 300 meters away at the entrance to St Joseph’s National School.

Cllr Coffey told the council that saying the bin situation was satisfactory was not good enough.

“The bin situation for Muirhevnamor Park is not satisfactory and saying it is is not good enough, as that is not the case”, Cllr Coffey said.

She called on the council to carry out an onsite inspection of Muirhevnamor Park.