Disappointment over no plans to open a Dundalk Driving License Service
David Lynch
2 Sept 2020
Dundalk Muncipal District was informed by letter on Tuesday that there are no current plans to make it possible to apply for a driving license at the RSA offices on the Newry Road.
This was on foot of a motion by local Councillor Seán Kelly calling for this at the February council meeting. The National Driving License Centre for Louth is currently placed in Meath at Southgate Shopping Centre, south of Drogheda.
Kelly has suggested opening a part time office in Dundalk but this was ruled out as the application system is moving online in the coming months.
Cllr Kelly explained: “There is still going to be a small minority of people who aren’t tech savvy or elderly who still drive who won’t be able to apply online. They are the ones who will have to drive to Southgate in Drogheda which makes no sense whatsoever.
“We’re letting the able bodied people who are well fit to make the journey to Southgate sit at home and do the process online but the elderly and non tech savvy who don’t have access or don’t know how to use the online application, we’re making them make the trip. Where is common sense? There is a state-of-the-art office out there on Newry Road.
“Why can’t there be something there one day a week to deal with the elderly and other people that can’t make the trip. If the application goes online over the next couple of months, why can’t they even do it on a temporary basis? It’s not asking much.''
