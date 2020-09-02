Lack of consultation on Carlingford-Omeath greenway causes decision deferment

Councillors at the Dundalk Municipal District September meeting last night postponed making a decision on plans for the continuation of the Carlingford-Omeath greenway which would link the greenway to Carlingford Village and on to Newry.

Councillors deferred their decision as they had received significant complaints from landowners about a lack of consultation from the council about the plans.

There are two sections of the greenway for which the Council was putting forward for a Part 8 planning application, the first between Carlingford Village and Omeath Pier and the second between Omeath Pier and the National Border.

The councillors deferred their decision and a workshop to iron out the issues has been planned to take place in the interim on September 8th.

Cllr Conor Keelan, speaking at the meeting, said: “A lot of people in Cooley feel that they have not been consulted with or had any dialogue.

“The best option is for deferral of the decision and all these people consulted with.

“If this doesn’t happen there will be major problems down the road.

“I am in favour of this great piece of infrastructure and want to vote in favour of it, but I am not going to vote on something that is not right.”

Cathaoirleach Cllr Emma Coffey added: “Too many people have lodged complaints about the lack of consultation.

“Landowners along the route have not been engaged with effective communication.

“There has not been follow ups by the council with residents to deal with their issues.

“Every landowner I spoke to is in favour of the greenway, but feel their concerns are not being dealt with.”

Cllr John Reilly said: “Landowners have complained about lack of dialogue and engagement with the council – you don’t have the community on side.

“I think a compromise just needs to be thrashed out.”

Louth County Council project coordinator Adrian Kerley said that they had held consultations with all the landowners affected by the greenway plans.

“We went and met all 27 landowners to consult with them over the greenway”, Mr Kerley said.

“Some of them are elderly or sick and didn’t want to meet directly with us but we met with their siblings or other family relative.

“We also had three public consultations.

“We have gone above and beyond what is required statutorily.”

Mr Kerley said that not only do the council have to take in to account the concerns of landowners they also have to consider the ecologist and environmental impact.

Cllr Maria Doyle responding said: “There is a difference between consultation with landowners and ticking boxes, and actually listening to them.

“Unless you took onboard their concerns maybe landlords feel you are not being proactive on their behalf.

“We have received so many representations of complaints from landowners it shows there is a real issue there.

“If we defer our decision there must be a commitment to further consult with landlords.”

The meeting heard that funding for the project, which includes construction north and south of the border, has been secured until 2023.

The meeting also heard that in six weeks the report must be issued.