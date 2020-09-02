'Deplorable condition' of weeds and overgrowth on Dundalk footpaths raised by Cllr Kelly

Local Cllr Seán Kelly says he has asked Louth County Council officials what was the situation regarding weeding and overgrowth on footpaths across Dundalk.

This was an issue that was raised consistently last year and Councillors were told at that point that it wouldn't occur again yet it seems to be even worse this year.

Cllr Kelly commented: "This afternoon I shared some photographs of the conditions of footpaths in the Culhane St, Philip St and Ice House Hill areas of Dundalk. They speak for themselves.

"They are in a deplorable state and residents are rightly complaining. It is not the case we can blame this on Covid and less maintenance staff being out on the ground as the situation was the same last year. The issues I want the Council to address are 1) do we have a schedule and plan to correct this and if so can that be shared with Councillors, 2) is this work completed by Council staff directly or contractors and if so by Contractors where are they and how much are we paying them and finally 3) if it is Council staff directly, have we lost a considerable amount of staff that this workload is now too much?.

Council officials present at the meeting promised to get to the bottom of this problem and issue a comprehensive response before the end of the week.