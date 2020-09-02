Deaths in Dundalk - September 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Ramano Dicks, Gyles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk

Beloved husband of Cariska, father of Giovanni, son of Leonie and the late Dave and brother of Melissa. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, mother, brother-in-law Shane, parents-in-law Mari and Tony, father Seán, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends, work colleagues and his adopted community on the Cooley Peninsula.

Peace Perfect Peace

There will be a funeral ceremony attended by Ramano's family and invited friends only on Wednesday, September 2nd at 1pm, which can be viewed by using the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/quinn-s-funeral-home-room-1

Visitation enquiries to Quinn's Funeral Homes on 042 9334521

To keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing, wear face coverings in appropriate circumstances and refrain from handshaking and hugging.

You are encouraged to leave a personal message and your memories of Ramano in the condolences section below.

Cariska and the family are overwhelmed by the support they have received from the local community. They acknowledge the work of An Garda Síochána, Greenore and Clogherhead Coast Guard, Dundalk Sub Aqua Club, Louth Civil Defence, Rescue 116 and the many local volunteers whose efforts brought Ramano back to his family, allowing them say goodbye. All will never be forgotten for their thoughtfulness.



The death has occurred of Julia Bailey (née Sharkey), St. Oliver’s, Rock Road, Blackrock

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Oliver Plunkett, Hospital, 1st September 2020. Julia, beloved wife of the late Charles, dear mother of Gerard and Catriona, loving granny of Ryan, Dylan, Anna and Luke and sister of Theresa, mother in law of Rita and her great friend Fidelma and Bertie. Julia will be sadly missed by her daughter, son, grandchildren, sister, daughter in law, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, Julia’s Funeral will take place privately and will be attended by family and close friends. It can be viewed at 2pm on Thursday www.churchservices.tv/haggardstown.

The death has occurred of Mary (Maura) Curtis, Finglas, Dublin / Ardee, Louth

Peacefully, after a long illness in the loving care of her family and the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved daughter of the late Marie and Jackie and beloved sister of Eva, Brian, Alan, Seanie, Paula and Declan. Sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and colleagues.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place but can be viewed online on Friday, September 4th, at 12.30pm at http://www.stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html. Those who wish to, may leave a message of condolence in the “Condolences” section below on this www.rip.ie page. Those who wish to send a message of condolence please send by e-mail to info@rommassey.ie and they will then be forwarded onto the relatives. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society at www.cancer.ie. House private.