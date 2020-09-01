BREAKING: Five new Louth cases of Covid-19 confirmed in latest figures

There has been an increase of five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth in the latest figures released today.

The figure marks one of the biggest daily jumps in confirmed cases in Louth for a number of months.

Nationally, there were 217 new cases of the virus confirmed.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, today said: “While the number of cases today is the highest daily reported figure since May, the five day moving average remains relatively stable at 115 cases per day. However, this is still a substantial number of cases and I urge everyone to double down on their efforts now – wash hands regularly, physically distance from others, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded areas, know the symptoms, isolate and contact your GP if you have any concerns.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.