Live theatre returns to Dundalk after nearly seven months

After being postponed back in March 2020, An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk is welcoming writer and actor Elaine O’Dwyer back to its main stage for the first live theatre at the venue in nearly seven months.

Director/CEO of An Táin Arts Centre, Paul Hayes said: “We are so excited to be opening the main auditorium again, after nearly seven months. We proved with our 16 sold-out shows in Anaverna recently that we can provide a safe, controlled environment for our audiences to enjoy live art once more.”

Portraying over twenty characters and using the original vanity case which belonged to O' Hara, this tour de force performance by Elaine O’Dwyer takes you on an intimate journey with Maureen O’Hara, revealing the person she was behind the limelight.

O'Hara was a front runner of the #TimesUp movement, by standing up to Hollywood’s studio bosses, “I wasn’t a whore. I was unwilling to make that kind of sacrifice to get a part in a movie.”

This one-woman show marks the centenary of the legendary Irish actress’ birth. *Suitable for 12+

‘Queen of Technicolor’ comes to An Táin Arts Centre’s main stage on Friday 25th September at 8pm. Tickets cost €16/€14(concession) plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket. Tickets must be pre-booked and will not be available on the night of the show. You can purchase tickets at the box office at An Táin Arts Centre on Crowe Street, Dundalk, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie