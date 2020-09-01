Local businesses temporarily close due to large number of Covid-19 cases in area

TWO local businesses made the decision to close their doors temporarily due to a large number of Covid-19 cases in the area.

Rosewood Country Club in Ravensdale and McGeoughs petrol station and supermarket in Jonesborough shut temporarily to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

McGeoughs, which is on the border between Dundalk and Newry, reopened on Tuesday morning after carrying out a deep clean of their premises.

It comes as Jonesborough Primary School confirmed that one of its pupils had tested positive for Covid-19.

Rosewood bar and restaurant notified customers online on Monday that they were closing temporarily, and all their staff would be tested for the coronavirus as a precautionary measure.

The popular pub that serves food said on the Facebook page: “Due to a large number of Covid 19 cases in the local area,we have taken the decision to close in the interest of safety of our customers and staff.

“As a precautionary measure all our staff will be tested, we appreciate your understanding at this time and keep you updated as when we will reopen.”

McGeoughs family run business which has a petrol station, supermarket, off license and sells home heating, also announced on Monday that they were closing on a temporary basis.

The business said on their Facebook page: “Due to a large number of Covid 19 cases in the local area we have taken the difficult decision to close our business until all of our staff have been tested, and we will also be giving our premises a deep clean.

“We will post further updates in due time and thank our customers for their continued support during these difficult times and we look forward to opening our doors again very soon.”

The following day McGeoughs was ready to reopen their doors to their customers.

They said on their Facebook page on Tuesday: “After all necessary measures and precautions we will be reopening our doors today from 9am.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their understanding and continuing support.”

Meanwhile, Jonesborough Primary School confirmed on Tuesday that one of their pupils had tested positive for Covid-19.

The school just north of the Louth/Armagh border is asking all children in the same second/third class to self-isolate for 14 days from last Friday.

Principal Donal Keenan said the classroom the pupils were in has also been closed and a deep-clean will be carried out.

Mr Keenan also said any pupils who were in close contact with the positive case will be contacted by Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency.

Mr Keenan in a letter to parents, which was also posted on the school’s Facebook page said: "At this stage, the classroom has been closed and will undergo an enhanced clean in the coming days.

“All other areas around the school remain unaffected.

"I do appreciate the concerns of parents, pupils and the wider school community and wish to reassure you that every precaution has been taken.

"Ensuring the safety of pupils and staff is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed."