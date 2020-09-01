Two charged in connection with ramming of three patrol cars on M1

Two Dublin men have been charged in connection with the ramming of three patrol cars on the M1 and a raid on a filling station in Northern Ireland.

The vacation court sitting of Trim District court heard last Tuesday that the arrests were made following a 23 minute Garda pursuit .

Judge Bernadette Owens was also told the DPP has given a direction that the robbery charge can be dealt with in this jurisdiction under the Criminal Law Jurisdiction Act 1976.

Alan Melia (26) of Cherry Orchard Avenue, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 and Ross Ellis (25) of Claddagh Road, Ballyfermot, both appeared before the court charged with robbery at Applegreen, Tullynacross, Lisburn on Sunday August 23rd last.

Mr. Melia is further accused of endangerment at Newtownbalregan, Dundalk and three counts of dangerous driving on the M1 at Drumleck and Braganstown, Castlebellingham, and three counts of criminal damage to each of the Garda vehicles on the same date.

Following a contested bail hearing, Judge Owens remanded both men in custody with consent to bail to Cloverhill district court last Friday - subject to strict bail terms including a curfew, a daily signing on condition and surrendering their passports.