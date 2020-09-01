Glowing tribute to departing local pub owners in Blackrock

A local community group in Blackrock has paid glowing tribute to the owners of the Bayview Inn in the seaside village having made the decision to move on to “pastures new”.

Blackrock Tidy Towns took to Facebook to wish Veronica and Eamonn Treanor well in the next phase of their lives.

“We would like to wish Veronica and Eamonn Treanor the very best as they move on to greener pastures having run the Bayview Inn for seventeen years.

“They have been great supporters of this community in that time, involved with sporting organisations, a regular participant in the annual raft race as well as the Christmas Festival.

“Their contribution to the presentation of the village will be missed, the display of colour in summer planting has been an example to all. Good luck in your future endeavors.”