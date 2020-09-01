Gardai called to bizarre incident in north Louth last night

According to several locals in the Glenmore area of north Louth last night, gardai had to be called to break up an incident in which several young men - including at least one who was naked - started brawling and fighting with each other.

Speaking to the Democrat, a source explained what happened.

”A group of young men, I can only presume where intoxicated with whatever is going, got naked (and) starting brawling etc.

“Gardai were on the scene for a few hours and I believe had to wrestle them to the ground. They were, I believe, there naked for quite awhile and local walkers had to see this.”

The Democrat has seen a photo of what appears to be a naked man standing on top of a car on the road outside a house.

A number of Garda units are understood to have been called to deal with the incident at around 8pm.

The Democrat has contacted Gardai for an update on this.