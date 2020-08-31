REPORT: Man in Louth dies after fall from shed roof

Gardai are currently investigating a tragic incident where a man in his late 60s fell from the roof of a shed and died.

According to LMFM, the incident occurred at a house in Louth Village on Saturday at around 6pm.

The man's body was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for a post-mortem.

LMFM report that the HSA (Health and Safety Authority) have been alerted to the incident and an investigation is ongoing.