REPORT: Man in Louth dies after fall from shed roof
Investigation ongoing
Gardai are currently investigating a tragic incident where a man in his late 60s fell from the roof of a shed and died.
According to LMFM, the incident occurred at a house in Louth Village on Saturday at around 6pm.
The man's body was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for a post-mortem.
LMFM report that the HSA (Health and Safety Authority) have been alerted to the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
