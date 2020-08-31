Louth senator welcomes nearly €1m in funding for Active Travel and Climate Change Adaptation Measures

Local senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement of nearly €1m in funding to Louth County Council.

There has been €775,000 awarded for nine active travel projects and €202,000 awarded for four climate change adaptation measures.

The announcement of the grant allocations has been made by Ministers Ryan and Naughton for Active Travel and Climate Change Adaptation measures under the Government’s July Jobs Stimulus Plan. This is part of the overall €115 million package for sustainable transport and the renewal of our transport infrastructure.

Senator McGreehan welcomed the Active Travel Grant funding stating that it is a “good start for helping our communities safely get out cycling and walking. There are many areas that are not included this is a disappointment, however I do hope that with the huge commitment to active travel in the Programme for Government the funding will continue to come.

“It is very positive news that there will be new periodic speed signage at 10 rural schools with the creation of ‘slow zones’ and improvement of footpaths and cycle lanes. Road safety is a huge concern for me and there are many locations that need upgrading. This announcement is a hugely positive move in the right direction. If we are to get our citizens out and about walking we have to ensure it is safe to do so”.

The Climate Change Adaption Grant is great news for communities in Togher, Drogheda and Templetown in Cooley. Remedial works will be undertaken where roads have been significantly damaged by recent severe weather events and in Ship St Drogheda there will be preventative works undertaken to prevent future flooding.