'Staycationers' blamed for north Louth beach mess, says community group

Disrespectful 'staycationers' are being blamed by a local community group for littering areas along the north Louth coastline - including at a Blue Flag beach.

Michael Muckian, Secretary Cooley Community Alert and Peninsula Marine Litter Project, spoke to the Democrat following a beach clean-up operation between Rathcor and Templetown last weekend.

"(It's) terrible to see how the Blue Flag beach is being treated by what appeared to be staycationers," he explained.

"We found access to the beach (was) even blocked by illegally parked vehicles and 9we) really feel for the residents on the beach roads."

Once again Michael pleaded with beachgoers to ensure that vehicular access should be left open at all times for emergency services and residents to get by.

The clean-up work does not end there though, according to Michael.

"The next clean which will complete the entire coast from Carlingford to Bellurgan and will be starting at The Blue Anchor at Bellurgan point at 1pm on Saturday September 12.

"We live in a beautiful part of the country and we only ask people to give two hrs to maintaining it."

Sunday's clean up was sponsored by the Carlingford Lough Ferry who presented a donation for Community Alert signage and passes for volunteers for free trips as a gesture for the work on the beach beside them. They presented them to the group's assistant secretary Antoin Watters and Ruairi O'Murchu who were taking part with both their sons.