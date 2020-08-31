Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, August 31, 2020

The death has occurred of Gabriel Doran, Rath Park, Ardee Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his family. 28th August 2020. Gabriel, much loved husband of Maureen, dear father of Paul and Sharon, loving grandad of Lauren, Jennifer, Klara, and Nina, great-granddad of Cora and brother of Anthony, Edwin and the late Jack. He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchild, son-in-law Håkan, daughter-in-law Sandra, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines, Gabriel’s Funeral will take place privately and will be attended by family and close friends.

The death has occurred of Michael English, Oaklawns, Dundalk, Louth / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Watters) and dear dad of Keith and Shirley. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Agnes (late of Heighfield Estate, Carrickmacross). Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, sisters Marie, Una and Imelda, daughter in-law Brenda, grandchildren James, Oliver and Julia, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Michael's funeral will be private for family and close friends with church numbers limited. House Strictly Private by Family Request.

The communitty may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege leaves his residence in Oaklawns on Monday morning at 10.15am to St. Joseph's Church, Carrickmacross arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Carrickmacross.

The death has occurred of Kitty Ann Lynch (née Greenan), Glenwood, Dundalk, Louth / Monaghan

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Saint Peter's Nursing Home Castlebellingham. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary-Bridget Greenan, sister Rosemary, She will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Sean, brothers Fran and Peter, sister Claire Taylor, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, former colleagues, neighbours and friends.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Kitty's funeral will be private for family and close friends with church numbers limited.

The communitty may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family the cortege leaves Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Tuesday morning at 10.45am to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Bawn Cemetery, Co. Monaghan, arriving at approximately 1.15pm.

The death has occurred of James McCormack, South Commons, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of Michael, Jim, Frank, Gerard, Michele, Declan, Noeleen and the late John. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law Gerard and Brendan, daughters-in-law Sarah, Tara and Tracey, grandchildren Gemma, Sophie, Isobel, Hannah, Patrick, Shauna, Shane, Cillian, Amy, Kirsty, James, Nicole, Laura, Kerri, John, Jason, Claire, Shannon, Declan, Philip, Mary, Emily, Jack, Millie, Seán, Brendan, Caitlin and Conor, great-grandchildren, sister Sadie, brothers-in-law Frank, Jim and Martin, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Phil, Lily and Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, James’ Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Monday, August 31st, as James is brought from the family home to St. James’ Church, Grange for Mass at 11am and afterwards for burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Maureen Dalton (Karoli) F.M.S.A, Mount Oliver Convent, Ballymascanlan, Dundalk

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the management and staff of St. Francis Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brother and three sisters. Sr. Maureen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sister Regina (Jeanie), extended family, her Franciscan Community and a wide circle of friends

May She Rest in Peace

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding funerals, Sr, Maureen’s funeral will be held in private on Monday.