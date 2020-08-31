Outrage at 30 tonne illegal Dundalk dumping over weekend

The dumping of an estimated 30 tonnes of building waste at a laneway off the Doylesfort Road in Dundalk on Friday night has been condemned by Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

The Dundalk deputy said he understands that some of the waste may have originated at a renovation project in the Midlands and those who were working on the site may have believed they were dealing with a properly-licenced waste company.

However, insulation sheets, doors, bricks and concrete blocks, along with other material, were dumped in a laneway on the outskirts of Dundalk.

Mr Ó Murchú praised the Gardai who were rapidly on the scene and although the driver managed to escape across fields, the truck was seized.

Mr Ó Murchú, who visited the scene, said: ‘Thanks to the timely response of Gardaí, detectives now have the lorry in their possession, which is a crucial piece of evidence.

‘Scenes of Crime Officers spent hours on the laneway on Saturday collecting further information from the rubbish and I understand they are confident of identifying the rogue waste contractor and the source of the material.

‘From what I understand, some of the waste came from a renovation project in the Midlands and those who were carrying out the work may have believed they were dealing with a properly licenced waste contractor.

‘We have been blighted by small and large scale dumping over the last few years in Louth and it flies in the face of those, such as the Tidy Towns, residents’ associations, Dundalk BIDS, and others, who work hard to improve Dundalk and the environment’.