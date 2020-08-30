Body found in search for missing man in north Louth

A body has been found today in the search for missing man Ramano Dicks in north Louth.

Members of Dundalk sub aqua team made the discovery this afternoon.

A Facebook page set up by family and friends to help coordinate the search broke the sad news, posting:

“It’s with deep sadness that we can confirm that Ramano has been found. Our thoughts and Prayers are with Cariska, Giovanni, Melissa, Leonine at this very difficult time.

Thanks to everyone for all the help searching yesterday and today it meant a lot to Cariska and Ramano’s family.”

Dundalk Sub Aqua team posted their own message of condolence.

”Rest in Peace Ramano. Our thoughts and prayers go to Ramano's family at this very difficult time.

Sincere thanks to all the Dundalk Sub Aqua volunteers, Coast Guard, Gardai & Civil Defence that have searched for the last few days.”

A GoFundMe page has now been set up in memory of Ramano, who had been missing from the Gyles Quay area of north Louth since Tuesday.