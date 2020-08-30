Winning start for new Dundalk boss as Cobh beaten in FAI Cup

Filippo Giovagnoli took charge of Dundalk FC for the first time on Sunday as his new side overcame Cobh Ramblers in the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup at St. Colman’s Park.

Remarkably, a 2-0 win over the First Division side means that The Lilywhites will now contest the quarter-final stage of the cup competition for the tenth consecutive season.

Giovagnoli hasn’t taken long to stamp his authority at Dundalk and made six changes to the side – managed by John Gill – that was beaten 3-1 by Sligo Rovers in the league last week.

Patrick Hoban, who was listed on the original team sheet, was a last-minute withdrawal after picking up a groin injury in the warm-up, but Dundalk needn’t have worried too much.

After a scrappy opening, Cobh’s Ian Turner fired over the game’s first shot before, at the other end, Seán Hoare’s beautiful cross-field pass was headed off target by Michael Duffy.

In what was a rare start for the club, Will Patching did brilliantly to retrieve the ball from Martin Coughlan before playing in David McMillan, but Seán Barron saved with his feet.

Cobh were looking dangerous in their own right as well, and David Hurley’s corner was diverted wide by Ben O’Riordanafter the Dundalk defence had failed to clear their lines.

However, Giovagnoli’s team began to assert their authority on proceedings, and Barron had to get down to save from Duffy’s shot after McMillan’s initial attempt had been blocked out.

Patching was looking a real threat for Dundalk and his curling shot was kept out by Barron, with Hoare heading straight into the arms of the Cobh goalkeeper from the resulting corner.

Dundalk took the lead on 29 minutes when Duffy provided a neat pass for the scampering Dane Massey, who rifled a left-footed shot beyond Barron via the underside of the crossbar.

Cobh weren’t giving up, however, and Gary Rogers had to gather from a Charlie Lyons header after he got on the end of a Hurley set-piece as Dundalk went in ahead at the break.

The second half was a drab affair, with chances limited for both sides, but Barron did have to punch away from Hoare’s dangerous cross, while Duffy fired over just minutes after that.

Daniel Kelly offered Dundalk a fresh energy when he was introduced from the bench and he was brought down by Cobh substitute Greg Henry inside the box, with referee Alan Patchell wasting little time in pointing to the spot, much to the protestations of the Cobh players.

With 12 minutes remaining, up stepped McMillan, who confidently dispatched into the bottom right-hand corner to score his first goal since returning to the club last month.

There will be, of course, sterner tests to follow, but for Giovagnoli and Dundalk, a win and a clean-sheet should add much needed confidence ahead of what is to be a crucial period.

Cobh Ramblers: Seán Barron; John Kavanagh, Ben O’Riordan, Charlie Lyons, Darryl Walsh (Stephen O’Leary 56); Martin Coughlan (Greg Henry 56), David Hurley, Ian Turner (Bryan Murphy 86), Conor Drinan (Naythan Coleman 86), Lee Devitt; Darragh Crowley (Cameron Harlson 63)

Subs not used: Gavin Ryan (gk), Mikey Foley

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Hoare, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Seán Murray(Daniel Kelly 67); Stefan Colovic (John Mountney 67), Will Patching (Jordan Flores 54), Michael Duffy (Seán Gannon80); David McMillan

Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (gk), Darragh Leahy, Nathan Oduwa

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin)