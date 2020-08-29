North Louth search for missing man continues as Gardaí make CCTV footage appeal

Search and rescue services are today continuing their efforts to try and trace missing man Romano Dicks in the Gyles Quay and Lordship area of north Louth.

Authorities have today also made an urgent appeal for anyone who has CCTV cameras from Mount Bagnell to Lordship Credit Union - that cover the main road - to please contact Dundalk Garda Station and provide details for attention of Sgt John Brady 0429388400.