Louth Cllr disappointed Garda and PSNI ‘boy racer’ meeting cancelled due to Covid-19

Local Councillor Antóin Watters says he is disappointed that a meeting arranged with Gardaí and the PSNI regarding the so called ‘boy racers’ had to be cancelled due to the updated guidelines on Covid announced by the government.

Cllr Watters said “we had a meeting arranged for Monday evening, 24thAugust but that has been put on hold for now. It was in response to a large gathering of these ant-social elements at Carrickarnon a few weeks ago. My colleagues in the north, Liz Kimmons MLA and Cllr Roisin Mulgrew and Ruairí Ó Murchú TD and I called for a cross-border solution and a joined up approach and in fairness, the Gardaí and the PSNI agree that this is the only way forward.”

With the meeting cancelled Cllr Watters contacted the Gardaí to see if anything was being done in the meantime while this joined up approach was organised. He said “from the middle of last year until the outbreak of CovidLouth Roads Policing Unit (RPU) have been targeting these boy racers. They have succeeded in preventing large scale gatherings in North Louth but unfortunately they recognise that their high visibility in the area has driven the gatherings north of the border.

“The gatherings have recommenced with the relaxation of the Covidrestrictions and we have seen them increase in the Carrickarnon/Feede areas driving local residents mad with the excessive noise and dangerous activities. I am pleased to have it confirmed to me by the Gardaí that the high visibility tactic has been sanctioned again from this month until the end of the year. I appreciate that this is not an inexpensive operation not to mention the manpower involved but we have to get together as soon as Covid restrictions allow and come up with a cross-border approach.

“These people are using the border to their advantage but I would like to see a resolution to this without having to wait for a United Ireland for the residents to get some peace.”