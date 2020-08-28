Dundalk IT launches new 'back to college' information portal for students

A vital new online portal service, launched this week, will help to provide students at DkIT with key information about the next academic term including start dates, course delivery, health and safety protocols and access to campus.

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has launched the new information portal for students to support them as they prepare to commence or return to college in September.

The portal will act as the central communications channel for students, keeping them informed with the latest information relating to back to college arrangements this September.

In developing plans for next semester, the DkIT’s foremost priority continues to be the health and wellbeing of its student and staff community. The institute is therefore making some necessary changes to the way it operates to ensure adherence to public health guidelines and help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Speaking today, President of DkIT, Michael Mulvey, PhD said: “We are delighted to confirm plans for our next academic term with the launch of the information portal. Staff across the Institute are working extremely hard to ensure that all students can commence or continue their studies without further disruption. I would like to again commend the dedication of staff across the college and to thank our students for their continued patience and cooperation.

It evident that student life and the college experience in 2020/21 will be different to previous years due to the ongoing health emergency. However, we are committed to ensuring that students continue to have access to high-quality supports and services as they progress through their higher education journey. DkIT has a long-standing reputation for providing a highly supportive teaching and learning environment for students and with new plans in place, this will certainly not change. I encourage all students to stay informed by checking our website and email regularly as new information is released.”

The new information portal provides advice and guidelines in relation to key topics such as start dates, health & safety, timetables, teaching & learning and student experience. A summary of key information can be found below.

Key Start Dates:

Online registration is now open for returning students. (dkit.ie/registration/ returning-students)

- Induction for first year students will take place on the 28th September.

- Classes will commence for all other students on the 30th September.

Health & Safety:

DkIT has introduced stringent new health and safety protocols to minimise the risk of infection transmission while on campus and to ensure a safe learning environment for students.

Students will complete mandatory training in advance of returning to college plus a health-declaration form. Regular communications and updates will be provided.

Contract tracing measures will be implemented and all students will be urged to download the new HSE COVID-19 Tracker App as part of registration.

Hand & Respiratory hygiene protocols will be adopted and promoted by staff and students. Hand anitisers and public health signage has been placed across campus.

Enhanced cleaning protocols have been introduced across all work areas

This institute will work toward social distancing measure of of minimum 2 metres has been recommended by the HSE

DkIT is strongly recommending that students and staff use face coverings when possible while on campus.



Teaching & Learning

In 2020/21 we will be adopting a blended approach to teaching and learning. Our staff continues to work out the safest options for these academic plans and timetables for the next semester. For now, the following guidance has been provided to students:

- Almost all lectures in Semester 1 will be delivered remotely.

- The institute aims to deliver some practical classes on campus which will be delivered in accordance with COVID 19 public health guidelines so it is likely that students will be on campus a few days per week.

- Academic timetables will be shared with students in early September.

- It is very difficult to plan in the current fluid circumstances and the institute may have to make changes if unforeseen circumstances arise.



Student Experience:

DkIT is actively planning for a student experience that will be student-centric and on-campus as much as is permitted within the guidelines at the time. The institute is conscious that in tandem with getting course delivery right, that new first years get to enjoy the authentic student experience of new friends, new relationships, social and cultural activities, participating in sports clubs and societies. All supports and services will continue to be made available to students.

All services will accessed by appointment only.

Students will be able to access the services both in person and remotely.



The launch of the student information portal follows the recent launch of a similar online resource for DkIT staff which includes access to the extensive COVID-19 Return to Work Operating Plan. The plan was developed by institute to guide and support staff as the campus is reopened in advance of the new academic year.

For more information visit: dkit.ie/about-dkit/ coronavirus/staff-return-to- work.html

The Institute has welcomed new funding supports from the Government to support students, staff and higher education institutions at this time. Additional funding will provide opportunities to provide digital, welfare and health & safety supports to students at this challenging time.

The portal can be access by visiting www.dkit.ie/back-to-college