Locals 'heavy-hearted' as Stephenstown Pond facilities remain shuttered

The sense of growing disappointment over the current shuttered state of facilities at Stephenstown Pond in Knockbridge has been highlighted by local users on a community forum page on Facebook in recent days.

According to locals, in recent weeks the popular Willow Cafe at the pond has stayed closed while toilet facilities have also remained shuttered throughout the pandemic, leaving children using the popular playground - and their parents - unable to access them.

Speaking to the Democrat, one local person even explained how groups from Saint John of God North East Services in Drumcar - who would have been regular and enthusiastic users of the pond and facilities for many years - have been unable to come and visit anymore because of the closed-off toilets and facilities.

One person, posting on Knockbridge Community Forum on Facebook said they had a heavy heart upon visiting recently, writing: "A visit to the lovely pond left me heavy-hearted. The number of people asking about toilet facilities and commenting on the closed cafe was so sad.

"We moved to Knockbridge because we had young children and loved the pond and all it offered. It’s such a shame to see it like it is.

"So many visitors not realizing you have to pay at the barriers or their children desperate for the toilet or even for an ice cream! Let’s hope things improve very soon and we can be proud again."

Another person posted about the need for such a great amenity to be fully restored, especially during such "strange times".

"As a community we need this fabulous facility re-opened, especially in these strange times when local people need local amenities to safely spend time with family."