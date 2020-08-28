Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, August 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Marie MacParland, Ranelagh, Dublin / Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk



Passed away at home. Daughter of the late Jack and Kathleen (nee Keelaghan), Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk and sister of the late Frank. Deeply and sincerely regretted by her cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Marie's life will be celebrated in the presence of relatives and friends at the community Mass, which has restricted numbers in accordance with current guidelines. It can be viewed on Saturday, August 29th, at 10am by following this link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/donnybrook