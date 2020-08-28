Rest in Peace
Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, August 28, 2020
The death has occurred of Marie MacParland, Ranelagh, Dublin / Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk
Passed away at home. Daughter of the late Jack and Kathleen (nee Keelaghan), Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk and sister of the late Frank. Deeply and sincerely regretted by her cousins, relatives and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Marie's life will be celebrated in the presence of relatives and friends at the community Mass, which has restricted numbers in accordance with current guidelines. It can be viewed on Saturday, August 29th, at 10am by following this link:
https://www.churchservices.tv/donnybrook
