Another increase in Louth Covid-19 case numbers according to latest figures

There was another confirmed cases of Covid-19 in County Louth according to the latest figures.

This brings the overall number to 821 in Louth since the pandemic began.

Speaking yesterday evening, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We continue to see a slow growth of COVID-19 in Ireland.

“The most effective action we can take to reduce the transmission rate of this virus is to reduce our number of close contacts. If we do this and keep practicing the other safe behaviours by continuing to physical distance, avoid crowds, wash our hands, cover our coughs and sneezes, wear a face mask where appropriate and download the COVID Tracker app, we have a real chance of slowing the spread of the virus to where we want it to be.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The R-number is now between 1 and 1.2. While this is an improvement on what we have seen recently, it is still not where we want to be. We are still seeing growing transmission of the disease and we need to bring the R-number back below 1 if we are to effectively slow the spread of COVID-19 and suppress its transmission.”

Dr. John Cuddihy, Director, Health Protection Surveillance Centre, HSE added; “We are identifying outbreaks in a number of different settings such as private homes, workplaces and social settings.

“Congregated settings are ideal environments for this disease to spread between people. We all must avoid such congregations if we are going to break the chains of transmission of the virus.”