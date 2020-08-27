CLUB SOURCE: Dundalk players 'impressed' with Filippo Giovagnoli

After a period of incredible turmoil at Oriel Park - culminating in 48 hours in which a relatively unknown Italian with no experience of managing at a senior level was appointed interim head coach - a source close to the club has revealed to the Democrat that the players have been "impressed" with Filippo Giovagnoli and his organisational skills since taking charge of his first training session on Tuesday morning.

The source adds that the implementation of a strong organisational model has been welcomed by both players and staff and the feedback from both has been "positive" towards the 49-year-old Italian and his assistant Guiseppe Rossi, at this, admittedly early, stage.

While the source explained there were initial head-scratching and uncertainty for many within the club at Filippo Giovagnoli's appointment, the past two days have seen a definite change in mood at Oriel Park, with the players happy now to have a fixed schedule in place running several weeks in advance.

A strong media performance by Giovagnoli at yesterday's unveiling at Oriel Park has helped to ease slightly the uncertainty among some Lilywhites fans.

However, the source adds, all managers are ultimately judged on their results and with Dundalk FC set to face Cobh Ramblers on Sunday, fans, and critics will have their first real opportunity to see what the new management team have brought to the table.

Elsewhere within the club, the futures of both assistant manager Alan Reynolds and opposition analyst Shane Keegan are understood to be still very much under consideration at this stage.