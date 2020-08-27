Dundalk schools reopening: ‘We are looking forward to seeing everyone again’

IT is “all hands on deck” as schools get ready to open again after being closed for almost six months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Students will be returning to vastly different classrooms this year due to strict safety measures, with classes being ‘bubbles’ that will be kept separated in primary schools, sanitisation stations, one-way systems and pupils and teachers in secondary schools wearing face coverings.

And teaching staff have risen to the challenge working tirelessly over the summer making the necessary preparations to welcome pupils back to school in an environment that is adhering to the safety and social distancing measures put in place by the Government to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Deputy Principal of Rampark National School in Jenkinstown Julie Carolan and Deputy Principal at St Louis Secondary School Mary Gilmore told the Dundalk Democrat that staff have spent recent weeks clearing out furniture to enable them to adhere to social distancing and deep cleaning classrooms.

Ms Carolan said that when pupils return to school at Rampark NS each class will have their own outdoor playing area during breaks and each child will have their own zip-lock bags where they will keep their stationary.

“The infants will be provided with a ‘toolkit’ so to speak, which is a ziplock bag which will contain crayons, scissors and glue for their own personal use”, Ms Carolan said.

“First and sixth class must use only their own stationary.

“They will also be provided with individual scissors and glue sticks.

“Each child has their own individual drawer or basket in which they will store all of their books.

“The children will eat indoors.

“The tables will be cleaned down before lunch and the children will wash their hands before eating. “All items of waste from lunch will be put back into their lunch box and disposed of at home.

“We ask that lunchboxes and bottles are thoroughly washed every day.

“We are in the privileged position to have a number of large outdoor areas.

“The children will all enter and exit using different doors and each class will have an allocated playing space.”

But even before the children come back to the new procedures and protocols in place as part of the Government’s roadmap to reopening schools a colossal amount of work has been carried out to ensure they classrooms are safe environments and new systems are in place.

Ms Carolan said that the school has undergone a deep clean, sanitisation stations have been put up all over the school and teachers are undergoing training to ensure all pupils and staff stay safe.

She said: “The Board of Management, School Leadership Team and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure the school will be ready for the safe reopening.

“Preparations began and continued throughout the summer.

“In recent weeks, the school has undergone a deep clean and unnecessary furniture was removed to ensure the best use of the space within the school.

“Following the guidelines provided by the Department of Education and Skills, input from Board of Management, School Leadership Team and staff we formulated a plan.

“All information outlining our plan and procedures has been shared with parents and staff and is available on our website.

“Extra sanitisation stations and upgraded hand washing facilities have been installed.

“Signage has been sourced and displayed outlining the signs and symptoms of Covid-19 and to support good hand and respiratory hygiene.

“Staff will complete training before returning to work.

“A huge amount of coordination and teamwork means that the school will be ready for our return. “We know that parents and children may have some concerns about going back to school, but all of the staff are here to support and welcome all our pupils back to our school.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone again.”

The school has also ensured they are equipped for anything they are faced with as the country battles to contain the coronavirus with teachers undergoing digital training if they have to return to remote teaching or a combination of teaching children in the classroom and from home.

“Major investment in IT has been made to ensure pupils have access to the necessary equipment and supports whilst in school or if need arises for a blended or remote learning”, Ms Carolan continued.

“Teachers also undertook Professional Development courses in Digital Learning and Wellbeing to ensure we are equipped for every eventuality”.

The return of pupils to Rampark NS will be staggered with half the children going back tomorrow Wednesday August 26th and the other half on Thursday August 27th and then everyone will be back together in the classrooms on Friday.

In secondary schools one of the biggest changes to be put in place to tackle the pandemic gripping the country is that all students and teachers are required to wear mask or some form of face covering in classrooms.

Deputy Principal of St Louis Secondary School Mary Gilmore said students and teachers will be wearing face coverings and they are examining the option of some teaching possibly being done via a video-link so that in a classroom pupils can adhere to school distancing capacities with some being placed in a separate classroom and being taught the lesson via technology.

“It will be required for students and teachers to wear face mask or coverings so everyone will be wearing them”, Ms Gilmore said.

“We will also have extra teachers to ensure that there is just the allowed capacity in a classroom to ensure social distancing and teachers can take some of the students into a sperate classroom.

“We are looking at there being video links from one classroom to another so the class may be divided into separate rooms, but they are all being taught the same lesson.

“There is also the option of linking groups through earphones and chromebooks, that can be looked at.

“We are fortunate to have prefabs that we were using as storage that we have been able to refurbish to make into extra classrooms.

“We have also converted one of our libraries into a classroom.

“There are big changes and we are naturally a bit apprehensive as we are heading into the unknown.

“It is a whole new world, but we will make it work.

“It won’t be the same classrooms as in the past, but the teachers are looking forward to welcoming the students back and the kids are looking forward to getting back and having time with their friends and a routine.

“After almost six months of schools being closed it is so important that children are back at school for their wellbeing.

“From a social aspect getting children back to school is our priority, the students well-being is the most important thing after schools being closed for so long.

“And our door is always open to parents who have concerns.”

Ms Gilmore said it has been an extremely busy few weeks as the get ready to welcome back their students.

“We are de-cluttering and re-configuring the school to ensure we are adhering to all the safety measures and social distancing requirements when we re-open the school”, Ms Gilmore said.

“We have been doing a massive clearance and deep clean of the school for weeks now, since the end of July to ensure we are ready on time to welcome the students back.

“It has been on hands on deck with teachers coming in to help with the preparations.

“Teachers have other commitments over the summer holidays, but everyone has been incredibly good and have been coming in to help out as much as they can, we are very lucky to have such great, committed staff members.”

Ms Gilmore said that one of their main priorities was ensuring they had excellent sanitising facilities in the school.

“There is the whole process of ordering cleaning products and sourcing that and hand sanitisers, which is obviously on a much grander scheme than normal”, she said.

“There will be hand sanitiser in every room in the school.

“We have spent time researching sanitisation options and what gels and liquids are the best and discussing details and getting quotations to make sure we get the best value.

“We are usually busy at this time of the year sorting out timetables, booklists and responding to parents’ queries, which is normal.

“But this year there are two or three more layers on top of that and much more than normal has to be done.

“We are against the clock trying to get everything ready in time, but it will be done.

“It is not long ago that there was a fire here in the school and we got everything back to the way it should be.

“We are used to challenges and are resilient.

“We have a big job ahead of us to get everything ready to open in adherence to the safety measure regulations and we still have plenty to do but we are not phased, positivity is so important.

“We have a great team at the school.”

St Louis are also staggering the return of their students from Monday August 31st, with full details on their Facebook page.