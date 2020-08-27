Confirmed Louth Covid-19 cases continue to slowly increase

According to the latest figures available, there are now 820 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on County Louth.

Louth has seen a slow, but steady, daily increase in recent weeks as the country battles to contain the virus's spread.

Speaking yesterday evening, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have seen a significant number of cases in Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days. I would urge people everywhere to follow the public health advice and reduce mixing of households where at all possible.

"As we head into Autumn when people are more likely to have cold or ‘flu-like symptoms please do not adopt a wait and see approach. The greatest protection you can give your family and friends is to isolate as soon as you have any symptoms and contact your GP by phone. Remember, there should be no charge for either a consultation with your GP nor for a COVID-19 test should you require one.”