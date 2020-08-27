Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, August 27, 2020

The death has occurred of Brigid Gernon Kilbride, Castleross, Castletown Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, in the tender care of her family. Beloved wife of Dermot, mam of Rachel, David, Chloe and Jack, daughter of Ann (Nancy) and the late Michael and sister of Michael, Agnes, Alice, Rose, Frank, Declan, Seamus, Vincent, Gerry, Thomas, Ann, Colette and the late Maureen, Peggy and John. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Brigid's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Saturday, August 29th as Brigid is brought from the Gernon family home in Castleroche to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin for Mass at 2pm.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) McCabe, Ashbrook and formerly of Cluan Enda, Dundalk

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Margaret and brother Jim. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, sons Peter, Paul and Brian, daughters Claire, Sinéad and Deirdre, brother Christy, sister Louise Finegan, grandchildren Lillieanne, Adam, Emily, Kyle and Lucy, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Gerry's funeral will be private for family and close friends, with church numbers limited.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family, the cortège will leave his residence on Friday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to the Avenue Road entrance of the estate, then driving (via Cluan Enda) to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.