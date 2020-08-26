Fyffes signals end to Dundalk FC sponsorship

After what its managing director, Gerry Cunningham described as ‘nine great years as main club sponsor’, Fyffes has confirmed that its sponsorship arrangement with Dundalk FC will not extend beyond the scheduled end of the current season which finishes in October.

Reflecting on what he termed ‘the sense of pride that we in Fyffes share in the Club’s achievements’, Mr. Cunningham praised players, managers, officials and supporters on having recorded such notable success in Irish and European competitions.

The Fyffes / Dundalk FC sponsorship commenced nine seasons ago ahead of the 2012 season. In addition to is sponsorship, the support that Fyffes brought to the Club included the production of four videos charting their rise to prominence, and the pairing of the Club with Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Extending their appreciation and thanks to all involved in the Club and wishing them every success for the future, Fyffes Marketing Manager, Emma Hunt-Duffy said “We have elected to make this announcement ahead of the conclusion to the current season in order to address recent media speculation in the matter, and to give the Club every possible time and opportunity to secure an arrangement for the 2021 season”.

“Looking ahead, our focus will be on our ongoing commitment to supporting communities and grass root initiatives in Ireland – such as Fyffes Fit Squads – as well as our global CSR programme, which concentrates on education, nutrition, gender equality and climate change,” Ms. Hunt-Duffy added.