RUAIRI MURPHY: ‘Dundalk is not just a football club, it's a community’

As the recent chaos surrounding Dundalk F.C. erupted in the past few weeks, I turned away from the latest piece of bad news on my laptop screen in exasperation and on my bookshelf noticed my copy of "The History of Dundalk F.C. : The First 100 Years" that my father, Jim Murphy, wrote 17 years ago.



Truth be told, I have not read it in some time, but I felt compelled to pull it out at this time. Partially I think I was trying to reassure myself that despite these current choppy waters, the good ship Dundalk F.C. has steered itself through countless, far worse crises before. I also think it was a way to somehow gauge what Da would think of all this. Jim passed away last December, so I couldn't ring him up and discuss for hours the various rumours circulating, as we have done for years. But holding the book in my hands, I felt like he might be able to speak to me.



As I leafed through it, I was immediately struck by the dedication. I felt like I got my answer, as one line leaped out at me:



"the club’s most regular visitor over the past century has been crisis, not honours."



Jim then reminded us that:



"For most of the club’s existence it has been operating in deficit—penury and not trophies has been its most constant companion."



The fact that club was still in existence, Jim called a miracle, but then adds:



"But miracles simply don’t happen in a vacuum—it needs people. Two groups of people have ensured that the hundred-year-old journey still continues."



Jim then dedicated the book to these two groups – the fans and the various committees who have kept the club afloat over the (then) 100 years of its existence. To me this epitomised what the club meant to him. Although, ultimately, the book is the story (mostly) of what happened on the field, from the outset Jim reminded us that the fact that the club's existence depends on these people. At his funeral, I told a story of how in 2012, when the club was last in crisis, and facing imminent danger of being wound up, and Da was preparing his second book "C'Mon The Town : A Dundalk F.C. Miscellany" as part of the fund-raising efforts being undertaken by fans, we were discussing what was happening. As a way to comfort ourselves I said "At the end of the day, it's just a football club". Da nearly crashed the car. He looked at me over the rim of his glasses and clearly, but sternly said "It's much more than that, son. It's a community". I understood.



Jim finished the dedication by naming three people in particular, Jim Malone, Enda McGuill and Elizabeth Duffy, before saying:



"So long as the ‘Town’ can continue to produce committee persons with their dedication, their faith and their calibre, our club will be in safe hands and the love affair between the ‘Town’ and the Lilywhites, come what may, will continue unabated."



Upon reading that, my immediate reaction was one of sadness. Although some great people are still working for the club, some have left recently, and ultimately the club rests in the hands of its owners. What is their dedication, faith and calibre? Recently, I think many of us have had our faith in them shaken.



But then I felt hope, because Da was ultimately reminding us, that it is the people of Dundalk who sustain the football club. And they have sustained it for over 100 years, through thick and thin. This was his message.



After Da passed it occurred to me that the book was out of print and that we might do something with it. Sadly we no longer have the original print files, so we arranged to get it scanned digitally. I wasn't exactly sure what we would do with it, a few ideas were bouncing about. But yesterday as I drew comfort from his words, it occurred to me that this was the perfect time to get it out there again, to remind ourselves of the history of this great club that we love so well. So, his children agreed to put it online for free for anyone who might also find comfort in looking back. It can be found, in various digital formats at https://archive.org/details/the-history-of-dundalk-f.-c



The book was a real labour of love for Jim. Da was retired for a few years and following a stint on the board of the club himself, was at a bit of a loose end. There's only so much golf and gardening a man like him could do. So, in his mid-60s he taught himself how to use a computer, and began the transformation into his latest role, football club historian, a role he would enthusiastically embrace for the rest of his years. The fruits of these labours would continue for years and include another book and a website, dundalkfcwhoswho.com, which he maintained until his death. In his acknowledgements, Jim lists amongst many names who helped out, my two brothers Seamus and Kieran, who helped with the design, typesetting, and numerous tasks as "genuine collaborators''. He also thanked his five daughters and my mam, his late wife Áine "whose patience with my obsession was above and beyond the call of duty".



Finally, Jim thanked his own father for introducing him to the club as a boy. He closes by saying "In a sense, I feel that finishing this project completes the circle, and hopefully keeps the ball in play for the second century." The book was released to universal admiration and praise, and is considered one of the best books on League of Ireland history.



Since it's publication the club has seen its fair share of crises, as always, and of course, unparalleled glory in the "Kenny era", which Da got to witness, first hand, following them across Europe. These glory days were documented by a series of incredible books by Gavin McLaughlin and most recently Daniel Sexton, who have kept the ball in play as Da wished.



We all miss Da greatly, but the book stands as a reminder of his hard work, dedication and creativity. I think this is a great example to anyone that it is never too late to learn new things or embark on creative endeavours. We are delighted with the feedback and warm words we have received since we put the book online. This is a pivotal time for the club, so maybe it's a good moment to look back and put it in perspective.



I often wonder what Da would have made of the strange circumstances in which football is now being played. I think it would have broken his heart not to have his fortnightly pilgrimage to Oriel. But I now know what Da would say to me if we could chat over a pint in the Enda McGuill lounge. Da subtitled the book "The First 100 Years" for a reason. The club has been around for well over a century, and has seen many people come and go, and it will be around long after this period has passed. For Da, the circle was complete, but the story is not finished. In 2003 or 2012 we could not have imagined what we should see in 2016, or indeed 2020. It's not just a football club, it's a community. It's everyone who rattled a bucket in 2012. It's Paul and Andy. It's people who have left us, like Foods, Jim and Harry Taaffe, and those of us who remain. It's you. You are the community. You are the club. C'Mon the Town.