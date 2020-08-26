GERRY MALONE: Vinny Perth leaves Dundalk FC with head held high

The departure of Vinny Perth as Dundalk manager came as a surprise to many on Thursday night. But it was not a surprise to me as I had heard that all was not well between the owners and Vinny and that it was only a matter of when, and not if, he would be let go.

Perth leaves Dundalk with his head held high. In his seven years at Oriel, six as assistant to Kenny, he won five league titles and two FAI Cups.

Last season, in his first year as manager, Vinny won the league, the EA Sports Cup and lost the chance of a unique treble by a penalty shootout in Dundalk’s fifth FAI Cup final in a row at the Aviva.

I have always watched things very closely at Oriel and was aware that Vinny’s contract was up at the end of the season. My suspicions that there was something up grew as there was no sign of the club owners getting Vinny to sign a new contract.

In previous seasons, Stephen Kenny was always tied down meticulously with new contracts so that he could go nowhere. Stephen, of course, did have an escape clause that he could leave if guaranteed the Irish senior job. That he did get and to the overwhelming sadness of Dundalk supporters King Kenny departed.

The owners bravely turned to Vinny Perth and he duly took up the call to take over the Oriel Park hotseat.

Vinny had to do his pro licence course so the owners took in former Dundalk boss John Gill as first-team coach. This allowed Vinny to take over the job at Oriel once he had a coach who had all his badges with him.

Dundalk, under Vinny, were unstoppable last season. They played the way Kenny had always. They were 13 points behind in the league at one stage but came storming back to clinch the title easily once more.

Between the season he took over and up to this year, Vinny signed 13 players. There were serious questions asked about how much some of the signings would contribute and there were also suspicions that some of the signings were made by the owners rather than the Dundalk boss himself.

Vinny was steadfastly loyal to the Peak6 owners.

UNHAPPY

He was unhappy with one column I wrote about Oriel Park and the need to upgrade it. I had made the point that some season ticket holders had told me they would not be renewing their tickets because of the state of the ground.

Vinny took to the match programme and said I was being negative in what I had said. He seemed to think that I had said attendances would be down this season. He also seemed to think I was saying season ticket sales were down when I never said that at all; I was only saying some season ticket holders had enough of the state of Oriel.

But Vinny remained steadfastly loyal to the owners and that, in many ways, was to his credit but possibly led to his downfall as the owners got involved in player recruitment and late in the day, player selection.

Dundalk started the defence of their league campaign well. A narrow defeat by Shamrock Rovers was followed by a good win in Ballybofey in March.

Dundalk had made two new signings at this time but none featured bar one, Stefan Colovic, coming on as a sub in Donegal.

It was after this game that the league came to a grinding halt with the bombshell of Covid-19 hitting the country and everybody going in to lockdown.

During the Covid crisis the Peak6 owners continued to pay the players in full. No other club could do that.

Dundalk were allowed return to training in June because they were facing European games. Those qualifiers were initially under threat but in the end it was decided that they would be on a just one game basis.

There were a series of pre-resumption friendlies which were a good workout for the club. But for Vinny, he was called away from one of them with the news that a young brother-in-law of his had died suddenly. Four days later came the tragic death of Harry Taaffe, a man who was the heart and soul of the club. Harry was head groundsman and head videographer. It was his videos that played such a key role in the post-match analysis that helped Vinny so much in his game preparation.

Harry’s death literally ripped the heart out of the club.

I’m sure there are many within the club who could do with some counselling to help deal with what happened to Harry.

Vinny buried his brother-in-law on the Wednesday, two days before the resumption of the season. A day later he buried his great friend Harry Taaffe.

BACK TO BITE

The next day Dundalk played Stephen O’Donnell’s Pat’s and did not play well in that game. Dundalk led but former player Robbie Benson levelled.

The game ended in a very disappointing draw. A fortnight later, Dundalk were beaten by Bohemians 2-1 at Dalymount Park. Indications that all was not well in the dressing room could be seen by young Daniel Kelly being taken off after just 20 minutes. Daniel’s disappointment was there for all to see. The young player was clearly and understandably upset.

Dundalk were terrible in that game and it was clear something was badly wrong.

Geiorgie Kelly, one of the most talented young strikers in the country, went on loan to Pat’s. Dundalk said it was to give the young Donegal man match time which he was not getting at Oriel.

It was a bizarre decision in many ways as the loan deal was to the end of the season. It really meant Georgie was gone as his contract was up at the end of the season.

Then came news that David McMillan was returning to Oriel. A great player during his time with Dundalk but in Scotland the Dubliner had a disappointing three years.

Dundalk played Waterford in the Cup in midweek and scraped home a 1-0 win. Once again Dundalk were very poor but the goal from Sean Hoare was enough.

Three days later Dundalk played Waterford in the league. Waterford had a stronger team out than the previous Tuesday. They ripped Dundalk’s defence apart and went 2-0 up. In the last 16 minutes Dundalk pulled it back to 2-2. But this revival only started after Waterford had a player sent off.

In the end, Dundalk could have won it.

But once again no league win. Perth took full responsibility for the defeat. He should not have as it was clear the players were also responsible.

DISHARMONY

It was evident that something was not right. There were reports of disharmony in the dressing room between the manager and some players. The manager also seemed to be getting it wrong on the pitch as well.

On the night of the Waterford game Vinny came back to do a second interview. He hit out at the Waterford boss John Sheridan for calling the League of Ireland a pub league. Vinny said Sheridan had shouted in the direction at his own Waterford players during the game. He also claimed that in a post-match verbal spat between the managers that Sheridan had told him he wound be getting the sack.

This, of course, got all the headlines that weekend. But it was that weekend when I heard that Peak6 were going to remove Vinny from his job irrespective of the Champions League qualifier the following Wednesday.

Part of me was surprised but reading the whole picture it was really no surprise at all. I could remember the day of the Bohs game a reporter saying to me that it looked as if Vinny had lost the dressing room and the following games seemed to indicate that.

The following Monday Vinny got a phone call from the club owners, telling him that he was being let go irrespective of the European result the following Wednesday. That story was exclusively revealed by the Irish Daily Mirror.

According to the Mirror, Perth also told some of his key staff but otherwise they were the only people who had been told.

Issues over interference by the club owners in team selection seem to have been at the heart of the matter.

This is believed to have particularly centred on last Wednesday’s game.

Vinny told RTE that there have been things happening on and off the pitch for a couple of months.

The former Dundalk boss said there was a difference of opinion in relation to were the club was in the present and where it was going forward.

CLASH

He also said Peak6 had an opinion on which way the club should go forward and that it was their way.

Vinny said that people might say the difference between himself and the board was the reason why he was let go. He said that he feels it was not just that which had caused him to be let go.

Vinny showed great bravery taking his team to Budapest knowing already he had lost his job.

Dundalk’s terrible form on the pitch continued, losing 3-0 to a very poor Slovenian team.

Next evening, back in Dundalk, Vinny Perth was told officially at 7pm that he was being relieved of his job.

First-team coach John Gill said that the players were just devastated with the news as was he. Gill did not agree with the decision at all.

Dundalk put out a statement at 10pm that night, confirming that Perth was gone.

On the Saturday Dundalk went down to a 3-1 defeat. They played very well for a half hour in the first half but when Pat Hoban missed a penalty the confidence of the team just ebbed away.

Afterwards, Gill spoke about Perth’s departure. He said he had heard on the Thursday that the manager was gone. He dismissed the reports that Perth had been told on the Monday that he was losing his job.

He also denied there was any disharmony in the dressing room and said that the players were just gutted that the manager was gone. He said he had no idea on what his own future at the club was.

Gill was asked to take charge with assistant manager Alan Reynolds. He came in during the closing down of the league games when Ruaidhri Higgins, the then No2, left to join Stephen Kenny’s backroom team.

It also emerged on Thursday night that a coach named Mark Burton had been at the club for over three weeks. Sent in by Peak6 the news seemed bizarre. It was later stated Burton was there at Perth’s consent and that his role was connected to training techniques and that he would only be there for a very short period.

Gill told me that there would be a new manager in charge for the Cobh game next weekend. Many names have been linked to the job.

One was Mick McDermott, the Glentoran manager. But significant doubts were immediately thrown on that move.

Whoever takes over has to be guaranteed full control of team affairs. Interference in team selection makes a manager’s job untenable and the Dundalk owners need to get this fact in to their heads.

I have been critical of some of Vinny Perth’s signings. I have been critical of the size of the squad. It was simply too big. But it’s my job to give my opinion.

WHERE TO NEXT?

However, it’s not the job of Peak6 to tell a manager who to play and who not to play. It not only leaves a manager in an untenable position and it is also a disgraceful way to treat a man who brought much success to the club.

One quote in the Irish Daily Star summed everything up. It went along the lines of: the club Perth had joined in 2013 is a light world removed from where the club now stands.

Dundalk’s turnover is now in the region of €2.5 million a year with Peak6 having to cover the substantial losses as per the FAI rules. Dundalk occupy the same financial space as Shamrock Rovers.

Drogheda United, Pat’s, Bohemians and Cork City all built up similar turnovers over a number of years before their dreams of European success finally hit the buffers. That was from 2004 to 2009. Shelbourne racked up losses of €11 million when it crashed in 2007. They are just coming out of this wreckage now.

Peak6 believed that the money they were pumping in would get them closer to the group stages of the Europa League, using Stephen Kenny’s 2016 squad as an example.

However, the current panel is quite a bit weaker, yet the owners forked out sizeable amounts of money on signing some players who were or are not just good enough.

Another one million euro is needed on wages and one more million on quality players to ensure that they are good enough to get to the group stages.

Dundalk earned about €6.7 million from the Europa run in 2016. If they want that they will need to increase their spending again quite considerably.

Most important is that they must get the right man for the manager’s job. He will need a strong personality to ensure there is no interference in team selection and recruitment.

Peak6 have spent huge money already. Nobody wants to see this great club crash like others before who sought the European dream.

But the next manager must have full control and he needs to be strict, kind and understanding with his players.

The Vinny Perth era is over. The way he was treated by the owners interfering in team selection and player recruitment was a disgrace. It must never happen again.

Yet the manager himself can have some of his own team selections called in to question and some of the players he signed singled out. However, that criticism can be laid at the door of most managers.

Vinny Perth contributed greatly to the success of Dundalk FC from 2013 to 2020. The owners and the supporters owe Vinny a lot.

Supporters have been left in a shocked and confused state. Maybe Peak6 should meet with supporters to listen to them and also to air how they see the club going forward.

Next weekend Dundalk meet Cobh in the Cup in Cork. It’s a massive game as Dundalk are now out of the league title race.

I think this is a game that could produce a massive upset. In 1983 Cobh knocked Dundalk out of the Cup. Dundalk were champions then and the defeat brought the Jim McLaughlin era to an end. Two years ago they knocked Dundalk out of the EA Sports Cup. That was in the semi-final; Dundalk were the holders.

It’s been some week around Oriel with all that has been going on.

Have a safe week ahead and please look after yourselves and those close to you.