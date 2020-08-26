Dundalk Cllr urges Council to fast-track School Safety Wardens replacements as schools reopen

Local Cllr Seán Kelly says he has written to the Director of Services Louth County Council, Catherine Duff, asking her to expedite all processes to fill seven vacant positions around Dundalk.

At present there are 13 wardens serving schools around Dundalk but due to recent government guidelines those over 70 are being asked to restrict their movements meaning we have lost 7 positions.

Having discussed this matter with the County Council, Cllr Kelly says that he has been given a reassurance that a recruitment process is under way to fill these positions in the coming weeks and schools in the meantime have been offered financial resources by the Council to provide temporary cover. Kelly has also asked the Community Garda section in Dundalk to assist with this process if possible.

Cllr Kelly commented: "School principals and staff and of course parents are already anxious about the return to school given the threat of COVID and this threat of inadequate road safety for children travelling to and from school is another issue that further increases that worry. I’ve asked Louth Co Co to do everything in their power to make sure these replacements happen as quickly as possible. The safety of children is paramount."