REPORTS: Monday night's Louth GAA Junior Ch'ship clashes

WESTERNS 3-10

ST NICHOLAS 1-6

Westerns bounced back from their opening round defeat to revive their Junior Championship hopes with victory over St Nicholas at Darver on Monday night.

Having lost to Na Piarsaigh a week earlier, the Reaghstown men needed victory on this occasion and they managed to do so thanks to a strong second half display.

The Nicks had the benefit of the elements in the first half but started slowly as Ryan Duffy and Jack Ogle had the Westerns in front before Paudie Downey got them off the mark.

Tommy Durnin helped extend his side’s lead but in the second quarter the Drogheda men picked up the pace and points from Sam Reilly, John Carter and Jimmy Murray had them on level terms.

Downey pointed late in the half to edge his side in front but Ogle scored in the closing seconds to send the teams in level at five points apiece.

The second half was a less competitive affair as the Westerns used the wind to the full advantage.

A goal from Ryan Duffy was followed by a second from a Tommy Durnin penalty that also resulted in the Nicks losing goalkeeper Shane Finnegan to a black card.

The Drogheda side did get a goal through Sam Reilly but it was little more than consolation as Jack Ogle fired in a third goal for the Westerns to seal victory.

WESTERNS: Peter Shiels; Liam Murray, James Ward, Andy Murray; Mick Martin, Sean McGuinness, Adam Dufy 0-1; Ciaran Scriven, Tommy Durnin 1-2; Ryan Duffy 1-1, Anthony Durnin, Patrick Kerley; Jack Ogle 1-4, Conor Kerr 0-1, John Murray. Subs: Colin Martin for M Martin, Ciaran Campbell 0-1 for P Kerley, Johnny Lynch for J Murray.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finnegan; Kevin Newman, Declan Heeney, Darren Thornton; Adam Rooney, John Carter (0-1), Nuel Onianwa; Brian Carter, Alex Finnegan; Evan Byrne, Sam Reilly (1-1), Paudi Downey (0-2); Stephan Hodgins, Jimmy Murray (0-1), Shshin Housidari. Subs: Eddie Carr (0-1) for B Carter; Harry Ryan for S Finnegan; Jason Maguire for E Byrne, Sean Savage for J Carter.

JOHN MITCHELS 3-11

NA PIARSAIGH 2-11

John Mitchels made it two wins from two as they secured an impressive three-point win over Na Piarsaigh on Monday evening in Darver.

In what proved to be a competitive affair, the Mid Louth side had the match-winner in Andrew Bingham who scored all three of his side’s goals.

The Mitchels went into the game on the back of victory over St Nicholas and their confidence was evident in the opening stages when they made a bright start.

Trevor Matthews and John Gallagher scored early points and although Alan McCartney replied for the Dundalk side, there was no stopping the Mitchels at that stage. Bingham pounced to score the first goal of the game at the end of the opening quarter and when Matthews added a point they were leading by 1-6 to 0-2.

However, Na Piarsaigh responded well to the challenge and goals from McCartney and David Boyle brought them right back into the game. Bingham added a second goal but the Rock Road side followed up with points from Paul Mallon to lead by 2-7 to 2-6 at half time.

The scoring rate slowed down considerably in the second half and the game was evenly balanced throughout. However, it was Bingham who claimed the vital score as his hat-trick goal proved the difference between the teams in the end.

JOHN MITCHELS: D Anderson; A Coyle, A Mackin, B Kirk; M Nulty, E Farrell, A Kane; J Clarke, A Keely 0-1; K Gallagher, A Bingham 3-0, T Matthews 0-4; B O’Brien 0-1, J Gallagher 0-3, R Coyle 0-1. Subs: G Finnegan, G Kane, L Devitt, G Alyward. Sub: M Nulty 0-1.

NA PIARSAIGH: Adam Molloy; Thomas Moran, Eamonn McAuley, Bryan Sharkey; Conall Shields, Aidan Marks, Stephen McGuinness; Michael Woods, John Garvey; Ciaran Murphy, Paul Mallon 0-4, Tommy Muckian; Robbie Murphy 0-1, Alan McCartney 1-6, David Boyle 1-0.