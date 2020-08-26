Four charged in Special Criminal Court in relation to attempted ATM thefts

Three Monaghan brothers and another man have appeared before the Special Criminal Court this yesterday afternoon charged with involvement in the attempted theft of ATMs in Cavan and Monaghan last year.



Gerard Duffy (29) and Ciaran Duffy (26) of Greagh, Loughnamore, Co Monaghan; and Stephen Duffy (34) of Coose, Tullynahinera, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, all appeared in the court accused of offences relating to investigations into the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan, in August of last year and into the attempted theft of another ATM in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, in April, 2019.

The men, including Niall Finnegan (38) of Cherrygrove, Cullyhana, Co Armagh, who also appeared in court, are charged with offences under Section 72 and Section 73 of the Offences Against the State Act, alleging involvement in a criminal organisation.



Mr Finnegan and Stephen Duffy are accused of participating or contributing to the movement of cash in a 2007 Toyota Avensis at Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath,on August 20, 2019, intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offences, with the knowledge of the existence of the organisation under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act.



The two are also accused of possession of stolen cash for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation on the same date and location.

Ciaran Duffy is charged with both participating in the movement of and the possession of cash for the facilitation of a criminal organisation on the same date and location and also with an attempt to commit the theft of an ATM at the Riverfront Hotel and Bar, Main Street, Virginia, Co Cavan, on August 14, 2019.



Mr Duffy is also charged with an attempt to commit the theft of an ATM and criminal damage at Main Street, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on April 3, 2019 - the latter three charges being for the benefit of, association with, or at the direction of a criminal organisation.







He is charged, along with Gerard Duffy, of participating, or contributing, to the possession of cash intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence on August 14, 2019, at a shed in Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath.



Gerard Duffy is further charged with attempted ATM theft at the Riverfront Hotel and Bar, Virginia on August 14, 2019; of possession of cash with the intent to facilitate the commission of an offence by a criminal organisation on August 20, 2019, in Moynalty; of the attempted theft of an ATM from Main Street, Castleblayney on April 3, 2019; and of criminal damage at the wall of the AIB in Castleblayney on the same date.



Detective Sergeant Kieran Regan, Detective Vincent O'Boyle, Detective Lisa Gaughan and Detective Mark Looby all gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.



The three brothers, through solicitor Ms Catherine Taaffe, Mr James McCullough BL and Mr Conor Fegan BL, told the court that bail sureties were available.





Solicitor Mr Michael O'Donovan, for the State, said that gardaí would need time to verify the provenance of the sureties before dealing with any bail application.



Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt was told by counsel representing the accused parties that each man would be seeking bail and free legal aid.





Mr Justice Tony Hunt adjourned all matters to August 31 to allow time for the inspection of the sureties and said that if legal aid was to be granted, it would be backdated to today's date.