Worries persist over Dundalk IT Technological University status hopes

Dundalk IT’s hopes of achieving crucial Technological University (TU) status remain very much in doubt despite recent meetings with three other TU alliances, according to a source at the local institute this week.

In a document released to staff in July, management at the Dublin Road institute said that they were still pursuing TU designation, however the Democrat understands that this comes off the back of meetings with three other prospective TUs - AIT/LIT (Athlone/Limerick ITs), CUA (Connacht Ulster Alliance) and Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) - during which, according to the source, “no one was prepared to include the DkIT in TU discussions as they were all well down the road in their own processes”.

It is understood that TU Dublin offered what is called a S.24 (which is when an institute of technology joins an existing TU) in the very long-term (seven years), but the source said this was just a polite way of saying ‘no’.

The source added that staff have been told that in terms of the TU matter, the institute was now operating under the auspices of the HEA (Higher Education Authority) and they are now on a ‘developmental path’ to TU. The source explained that no TU partner had been identified and no firm timeframe was provided either.

The Democrat has been further told that the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) branch at DKIT have “rejected this decision and that industrial action is back on the table”.

According to the source, Athlone IT had reached out to DkIT back in 2019 but it is believed that this overture was rebuffed at that time.

The source added that they believed it was time for new chairman of Dundalk IT, Paddy Malone, to intervene in the process to safeguard a better outcome for the future of the institute and its students.

Looking at preferred options, the source also explained why TU Dublin was an obvious natural fit for DkIT.

“None of the amalgamations are as neat as the TU Dublin one which was simply taking the three city-based entities and pulling them together. Everyone else has to work a little bit harder, but the pandemic showed what was possible with the technology.

“In fact, if we were looking at natural geo-alliances, Sligo and Galway should merge together and we should merge with Letterkenny, but that ship has sailed too.”

The source commented on the positive impact the prospect of TU status has had at other institutes in recent times.

“If you go down to Athlone and Limerick there is a palpable buzz and pride in the move to TU status.

“It has meant a big increase in their undergraduate applications, and the staff are thrilled. Prof. Tom Collins is the lead on the merger between AIT/LIT. He was formerly the director of Dundalk and also was the lead in the successful TU Dublin merge.”

The Democrat reached out to DkIT for comment, but had not received any response at the time of going to print.