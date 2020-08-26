Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Freddie Crilly, Beechmount Drive, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved son of the late Margaret and dear father of Sharon, Sabrina, Alice, Michael , Alan and Andrew. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, sons, son-in-law Bobby, daughter-in-law Christine, grandchildren, sister Imelda, brother Frank, brother-in-law Willie, good friend and carer George, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Freddie's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Friday, August 28th, as Freddie is brought from his home to St. Nicholas' Church for Mass at 12 noon and afterwards for burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan Mc Keown (née Byrne), New Muirhevna, Dundalk

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, 25th August 2020. Joan, beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Anne and Siobhan and dear granny of Cormac, Cillan. Emma, Saoirse, and Sarah, brother Tom. Joan will be sadly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, brother, sons in law Mickey and Kevin, brother in law Patsy, sister in law Nora, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, Joan’s Funeral will take place privately and will be attended by family and close friends. The Mass can be viewed at 11am on Thursday on www.churchservices.tv/dundalk

If you wish to support the family on route to Mass on Thursday, Joan will be leaving her home at 10.40am

The death has occurred of Carl O'Brien, Floview, Milestown, Castlebellingham

Suddenly, at home. Carl, beloved husband of Mary and loving dad of Aoife and Ciara. Predeceased by his father Paddy, mother Florrie, sister Violet, brothers Peter and Richard and nephew Garret. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son-in-law David, grandchildren Cían, Naoise, Rhianna, Sophie, Kaelan, Cillian and Conor, brothers Francis, Stephen and Alan, sisters Anne, Rita and Orla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for Carl will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would like to attend but cannot due to restrictions, may leave a personal message in the Condolence section below.

Carl's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday morning at 11am on https://churchmedia.tv/kilsaran