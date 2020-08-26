Dundalk pub owner: ‘Where is the light at the end of the tunnel?’

PUBLICANS have told how they have been ready for some time to open their doors safely to their customers but believe the Government will tell them again at the end of this month that they must remain shut.

“Wet pubs”, bars that don’t serve food, have been forced to stay closed for almost six months after the Government ordered them to shut their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 15th.

The owner of the Spirit Store Mark Dearey said the popular music venue has had extensive work done to ensure they adhere to Covid-19 restrictions but believes the Government will announce again next Monday they have to stay shut.

Mark said they can’t stay “shut indefinitely” leaving staff in limbo and will have to look at the possibility of serving food so he can finally welcome his customers back to the much-loved quayside venue.

The owner of Russell’s Saloon Gin Emporium on Park Street and the Castle Bar in Seatown, Greg Gormley said he has been hit with a “double whammy” and is also not hopeful that they will be allowed to reopen on August 31st.

Greg said: “It has been extremely difficult to be shut for so long, it is a real strain on pub owners, staff, everyone’s families.

“It is a mental health issue now with publicans asking “where is the light at the end of the tunnel?”.

“I feel like I am letting the people around me and my staff down.

“I feel like I am the father bird and all these little birds are in the nest looking up at me and I can’t feed them.

“It leaves you feeling helpless.”

And Greg said he believes the Government will delay the opening of pubs again.

“I really don’t think we will get the go-ahead to reopen on August 31st considering the high number of new cases, the age of the people contracting the coronavirus and the closing down of certain counties”, he said

“It is very frustrating as the problems of safety measures not being adhered to is elsewhere, but they are still not letting pubs open; it is very aggravating.

“I am watching a livelihood I have worked all my life to build up being destroyed.

“If we can’t open, we can’t open but the Government needs to provide financial support to help us.”

The popular local bar Russell’s, that is renowned for their impressive array of gins and award-winning cocktails, and the Spirit Store are among pubs nationwide that are part of the online campaign calling for support not sympathy from the Government #supportnotsympathy.

Mark Dearey said: “We had the option of reopening with customers buying a €9 meal or we could have arranged with another place that does food to work together but that would not really work for us as.

“Our customers want to come to a pub not a restaurant pub.

“Music and live bands performing is a big part of the Spirit Stores identity.

“But now I have to seriously consider the best way of reopening as pubs won’t be allowed open again in the next phase of the roadmap from lockdown due to the situation at the moment with the rising amount of new Covid-19 cases.

“Wet pubs have been left waiting and waiting to be given permission to reopen and they will be told again that we have to remain closed.

“The ability to stay shut is not a reality – we could go bust and we can’t let that happen.

“We already have planning permission for a kitchen, and we are HSA approved because of the cheeseboards we served.

“We have those two assets to help us get going again so we may have to go down that road of serving food.

“I have to look at possibly reopening as a daytime café/bar or a night-time pub that serves food.

“Also, all the staff have been left in limbo.

“I have kept in touch with staff but obviously the longer this goes on they have to start looking around for other jobs, which is completely understandable.”

Mark continued: “I understand we all have to play our part in tackling the pandemic and ensuring the safety of people.

“But in the sector there are too many pubs not adhering to the safety measures and pubs seen to compile, but complying in letter but not in spirit, which is making it more difficult for wet pubs to get open again.

“I understand why the Government has imposed guidelines and I think it is important that gardai are now to be given extra powers to deal with pubs and other businesses that are not adhering to the safety measures.

“Their lack of ability up to now to shut pubs and other businesses not adhering to guidelines was an issue, it is important gardai have the power to shut them down if they are not doing what they should be doing.”

Mark said he has put significant money and done extensive work to ensure the Spirit Store is compliant to all coronavirus safety measures.

“We are spot on with regulations”, he said.

“We have done a lot of work and spent a significant amount of money getting the Spirit Store ready to be reopened.

“The screens we put up are not temporary, we have constructed proper, lovely snugs with beautiful old renovated screens.

“We are excited for our customers to see everything we have done.

“We have created an exceptionally safe environment and have been ready to go for a while now with the ability to serve our customers.

“We are all set up and could open our doors and know without serving food all safety regulations would be adhered to.

“We have a booking system already set up, and apps in place so customers can place their order from tables.

“But we can’t open, so I have to seriously look now at the option of maybe serving food so we can reopen.

“We are ready to go and ready to go safely, but now we won’t be opening again next Monday.”

Mark said when the Government announced pubs could not reopen on June 29th he had expected it, but when they delayed the next phase he said it “took the wind out of his sails” and now almost six months down the line they are still shut.

He said that sold-out gigs for singer/songwriter David Keenan on August 30th and Elephant on September 5th had to be cancelled when the pubs reopening was last delayed.

“We had a booking system in place for tables of four for gigs by David Keenan and Elephant”, he said

“They both sold out very quickly and it was a way of ensuring we were complying to the correct capacity of under 50 including customers, sound engineer, band and staff.

“The system worked a treat, but both gigs had to be rescheduled due to the delay in reopening.

“Doing gigs for 40 people all the time is not realistic, it is not commercially viable for the pub or for the performers, but we were putting those shows on as a symbol of hope.

“It has also been a very difficult time for the people in the arts, and we are very much a music venue, so it was just something positive we wanted to do.”