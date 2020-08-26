Virtual concert series continues at Carlingford Heritage Centre

Carlingford Heritage Centre are hosting a virtual concert series in three parts which began last Sunday and is due to run for two more weeks.

The concerts can be viewed through links on the Carlingford Heritage Centre’s Facebook page.

As the annual summer series now running for over 10 years had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, an online series of concerts and interviews will be streamed on their Facebook page instead.

The series of three events is curated by renowned local musicians Zoë Conway and John Mc Intyre in a unique collaboration with Ray Giffen of Duncairn Arts Centre Belfast featuring artists from north ad south of the border.

Artists include Colum Sands of Sands Family fame, Brian Connor and Yue Tang renowned classical pianist and cellist from the RTE Concert Orchestra, Irish American singer songwriter Cathie Ryan, harper Deirdre Ní Bhuachalla, and brothers Brendan and Declan Murphy from The 4 Of Us among others.

This virtual series will replace the much-loved summer series of July and August, and will bring welcome music to our regular audiences in Carlingford and the surrounding counties but also to a wider listenership nationally and internationally.

This project has been made possible through the generous support of Duncairn Arts Centre, and Create Louth bringing much needed financial support to artists in the locality at this difficult time during Covid 19 restrictions.

Duncairn AC is an eclectic arts organisation situated in a former church building near the centre of Belfast while Carlingford Heritage Centre is located in an historic former Church of Ireland church renovated as a community arts venue and museum to the history and heritage of Carlingford.

The series will remain available online for some time following the event.

More information on the artists is available at carlingfordheritagecentre.com

EPISODE 2 - 30 AUGUST

CARLINGFORD - CATHIE RYAN

DUNCAIRN - EMMA LANGFORD

CARLINGFORD - THE 4 OF US

EPISODE 3 - 6 SEPTEMBER

CARLINGFORD - COLUM SANDS

DUNCAIRN - CONOR CALDWELL

ZOE CONWAY AND JOHN MCINTYRE NUMBERS WITH COLUM SANDS & CATHIE RYAN