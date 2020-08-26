Dundalk FC unveil new boss as John Gill steps away saying he had 'no choice '

Dundalk FC finally announced Italian Filippo Giovagnoli as the club's new interim head coach yesterday evening.

The announcement came just hours after former assistant manager John Gill had revealed that he left the club, saying he had "no choice" but to go.

On Twitter he posted: "Today I left Dundalk FC. I felt I had no choice given recent events. I am extremely sad it has come to this. I wish the club's staff, players and fans every success in the future."

In an interview with Dundalkfc.com, new boss Giovagnoli said he was looking forward to his first experience of management at this level.

“It’s my first experience at this level but if you know football and know what you are doing, which I believe I do, then for me it’s just a different challenge. I am confident we are going to do a good job.

“It’s a big challenge because I’m in a different country and a lot of people are sceptical but I am not afraid and when I become part of a club, it becomes my family, and if it becomes my family, I will fight really hard to do well.”

The 49-year-old Italian took charge of training at Oriel Park for the first time on Tuesday morning. According to sources, Giovagnoli has already made some changes, including double training sessions and the cancelling of a day off for players.

Giovagnoli will be assisted by Guiseppe Rossi. The pair having worked together at the Metropolitan Oval Academy in New York and hailing form the same town in Italy.

Dundalk FC chairman Bill Hulsizer said he welcomed the new management duo and apologised for his non-appearance, saying: "It took a pandemic and a quarantine to prevent a member of the board presenting them personally. C’mon The Town!”

Filippo Giovagnoli is set to be officially unveiled at a press conference this afternoon.